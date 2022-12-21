The DEA, law enforcement, incarceration and drug courts all have value and are necessary. But they are not sufficient. Peer recovery, support and community outreach services focus on where people with substance use disorder live, use and engage in risky, often fatal behaviors. Certified peer recovery specialists have lived with and can relate to the experience of substance use disorder.

Peers gain the trust of people whose lives and brains have been hijacked by their drug use. In the tragic case of the five Commerce City, Colo., fatal overdoses, peer word-of-mouth warnings about cocaine mixed with fentanyl might have saved their lives. In the subsequent fatal overdose of one of their sisters, peer support and information might have prevented that tragedy.

The Post’s otherwise excellent articles on fentanyl deaths have overlooked any mention of one possible solution to this epidemic. Surely the argument for legalization of popular recreational drugs, even including drugs with high abuse potential, such as cocaine, has never been stronger. If there were a legal source for cocaine, with the same sort of quality-control standards we apply to other consumer products, these people would still be alive. Colorado has been one of the nation’s pioneers in legalization, first with marijuana and this year with so-called magic mushrooms. But users of other common illicit drugs, such as cocaine or ecstasy, face increasing risk that they could get a killer dose of fentanyl instead. It’s time to let American adults make their own choices on these substances; regulate them, tax them and use some of that money to fully fund drug treatment programs.