Ernest Hemingway famously wrote that bankruptcy happens “two ways: gradually, then suddenly.” The same scenario is playing out with the drought in the U.S. southwest. Perhaps it was no one’s fault that cities were built in the desert, though some raised cautionary notes from the beginning. But the writing has been on the wall for some time now — the water is running out. And, still, most stakeholders, from farmers to utilities to cities, have been adamant that nothing must change. Somehow, a water miracle must be found. Pipelines from the Great Lakes, desalination from the distant ocean, icebergs from the Arctic — anything but facing reality. The sad result is that the time for rational planning is evaporating as fast as the water, and what will be left is shocked consumers facing dry taps.