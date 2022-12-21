Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jim Geraghty is the senior political correspondent of National Review. When a politician spends 2022 campaigning for a lot of Republican candidates, meeting with top GOP donors and even getting swiped by former president Donald Trump over a surname that allegedly sounds Chinese, it would be easy to suspect that a presidential run — in this case, by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — is in the works.

But Youngkin insists he isn’t running or exploring a bid, and he’s “laser focused” on his duties as governor. When asked in a phone interview this week whether he thinks about being president, Youngkin replied: “I don’t.”

It’s easy to scoff at a Republican governor of a once consistently Democratic state who enjoys a job approval rating of 52 percent — including 31 percent of Democrats! — suggesting he never looks in a mirror and hums “Hail to the Chief.” But Youngkin might well be too busy with Virginia in 2023 to spend much time in Iowa or New Hampshire.

When you’re a governor limited to one consecutive term, time moves fast and opportunities are reduced. With his just-released budget, Youngkin wants to get the narrowly divided state legislature to enact a sweeping overhaul of the state’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs, recruit 2,000 new police officers, hire more teachers and nurses, spend an additional $685 million on conservation and preservation focusing on the Chesapeake Bay and investing in nuclear and other zero-carbon technologies.

While Youngkin won’t say one initiative is more important than another — “we’re going to get it all done” — it’s clear that the behavioral health-reform proposal, called “Right Help, Right Now,” is his most ambitious proposal. The plan includes $20 million to fund at least 30 new mobile crisis teams to respond to 988 suicide and crisis hotline calls; $58 million for new crisis centers; $15 million for mental health programs in schools; and $15 million in opioid abatement initiatives including a campaign to address the risk of fentanyl poisoning among kids and teens.

Youngkin also aims to pass $1 billion in tax cuts, atop the $4 billion he signed into law last year. That would lower the state’s top individual income-tax rate from 5.75 percent to 5.5 percent. (Virginia’s highest income bracket kicks in on taxable income over $17,000, meaning most earners pay the highest rate.) Youngkin also wants to reduce the state’s corporate income-tax rate from 6 percent to 5 percent.

While he’s fighting fresh battles in 2023, Youngkin might find himself in a renewed scrap that goes back to his election campaign last year. The topic is what most animated the usually even-keeled Youngkin during the interview.

Last fall, the governor issued guidance to schools for dealing with transgender and gender-fluid students. Under the proposed rules, students would be required to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their biological sex, and schools would need to get parental approval before altering a student’s name or pronoun used in official records.

Several Northern Virginia school districts immediately announcedthey would reject the guidance. The draft policy is not official yet, as the state reviews an avalanche of public comments. The guidance might also be revised to make sure it doesn’t clash with federal law.

“We’re still working over 70,000 comments, where huge number of those were literally manipulative robocalls,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to go through those comments, and we’re going to issue the final guidance. And I fully expect schools to comply. It’s the law.”

The concern over gender issues, school restrooms and parental rights in education played a prominent role in Youngkin’s campaign for governor. A particular flash point: Loudoun County school administrators who, when confronted with a student who had sexually assaulted a girl at one high school, transferred him to another, where he attacked a second student five months later. Matters were further inflamed by reports that the assailant was wearing a skirt and committed the first assault in a girls restroom.

A special grand jury investigating the school district’s involvement in the case released a scathing report this month that said “throughout this ordeal,” Loudoun County Public Schools administrators “were looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS.”

Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired following the report’s release. Soon after, the grand jury’s indictments of Ziegler and schools spokesman Wayde Byard were unsealed. Ziegler faces three misdemeanor charges, including false publication; Byard was charged with felony perjury. Both men have vowed to fight the charges.

Youngkin is watching Loudoun County to see whether the district adheres to his guidance on gender matters and parental notice once the policy is finalized. Jeff Morse, the school board chair, has denounced the proposal as “anti-family,” anti-privacy” and “anti-teacher.”

The governor said he finds opposition coming out of Loudoun “ironic”: “We’ve got indictments coming down from a grand jury. They turned a blind eye to clear violations, to literally sexual assault, going on in the school district, and then they hid it.”

The policy could end up in court. That would be one more item on the to-do list in a make-or-break year for Youngkin’s governorship — when there’s too much at stake to spend time touting himself to Republicans in early presidential primary states.

