The Dec. 18 Travel article “To the people who choose the middle seat, we want to know: Why?” listed several good reasons for people to choose to sit in the middle seat of an airplane, but it missed my reason. My chances of having a sympathetic neighbor to distract me with conversation or to hold my hand are increased when I am in a center seat. Even if my neighbors won’t hold my sweaty hand, at least I have two armrests to clutch until we reach smooth air or terra firma.
Dian Seidel, Chevy Chase
