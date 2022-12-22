Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Anthony S. Fauci leaves government service at the month’s end, he insists he won’t be retiring. Somehow this isn’t surprising — even though he is turning 82 years old. The infectious disease expert turned presidential adviser has proven over a career of more than half a century that he is nothing if not persistent.

Dr. Fauci has always said much of his most rewarding work has been hands-on with patients, or in the lab conducting seminal research. Certainly, his efforts there have been valuable. But what distinguishes him from plenty of other great doctors is that he’s also a great politician. Over the course of his 38-year tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci has managed to turn the public health community’s priorities into bipartisan priorities for the whole of government — making himself essential to every president since Ronald Reagan, a whopping seven in total.

This story starts with the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Dr. Fauci took on a malady that the scientific community widely considered untouchable. LGBTQ activists, frustrated with the bigotry and the bureaucracy that forced them to wait around as they and their friends died without access to experimental treatments, called him an “incompetent idiot” and “a murderer”; the man in the Oval Office wouldn’t even say the name of the disease. Yet Dr. Fauci managed to liaise between these poles, defanging patients’ remonstrations by presenting them and their illness to his peers and to elected officials as purely matters of science — which, in the end, convinced them to allow infected people to have access to drugs still in the trial process.

Advertisement

This led to decades of similar successes. Dr. Fauci turned into the country’s family doctor, capable of persuading any given president of the correct course of action and then selling the nation on the president’s decision: on AIDS, on bioterrorism, on Ebola and, finally, on covid-19.

The novel coronavirus and President Donald Trump put the expert’s method under more pressure than ever before, and there were low points; the scientist stood on stage beside the president as he spread medical misinformation from the bully pulpit. Sometimes Dr. Fauci pushed back publicly, sometimes he pushed back behind the scenes — and his involvement, especially in helping push a nationwide shutdown in early 2020 to avoid further overwhelming hospitals, saved lives. But the question lingered: How does one stick up for science and play the game of politics when the most basic science has itself become political?

Though this tension lessened during the Biden administration, the trouble remains. Dr. Fauci will leave behind a legacy not only of doing important science but also of making science important to others. He was better at the job than anyone the United States has seen before, and the current climate suggests no one will be able to do it so well again. “The message is to stick with the science — the data, the evidence — and don’t get involved in politics,” he told one publication as a parting remark. Good luck to whoever tries to fill his shoes.

GiftOutline Gift Article