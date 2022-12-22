Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I spent most of my 20s and 30s convinced that I would never own a home. It’s a common stage in the life cycle of a certain kind of wonkish professional. So is what followed: At age 37, I got married and bought a house. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight To understand why I was so skeptical of homeownership — as a concept, not only for myself — you should read an essay just published by Jerusalem Demsas in the Atlantic. Demsas makes the best possible case that America should make renting more attractive and homeownership much less so.

Fundamentally, homeownership is economically inefficient, making it harder to relocate for a better job, or even move into a house that’s the appropriate size and the right location for your stage of life. Even beyond getting buyers stuck in a less-than-stellar job, Demsas points out, homeownership can leave people exposed to local shocks — a collapsing job market, for instance, or a decline in their neighborhood’s desirability. Unfortunately, homeowners try to mitigate these risks by lobbying for measures to keep the price of housing high, and that only prices younger and poorer people out of the market, exacerbating various inequalities.

Demsas inspired me to go back and reread pieces I wrote for the Atlantic more than 12 years ago, explaining my decision to buy. More than a decade, and many home repairs later, did I regret joining the cult of homeownership? Did I think I’d done something bad for the country?

No, I really don’t. While I still agree with Demsas that we shouldn’t be subsidizing homeownership to the extent we now do, I think homeownership has a lot more benefits for individuals, and a lot fewer costs to society, than I used to.

Demsas is, of course, also absolutely right when she says that too many Americans think about housing as the ideal way to build effortless wealth — to their sorrow, and their country’s. But in a world with a lot of temptations to spend, forced savings can be valuable even if your house doesn’t appreciate at all. And there are other reasons to buy, reasons that tend to become more apparent as people age, starting with the fact that people don’t like raising kids in neighborhoods full of transient strangers.

Renting is apt to seem a better deal in your 20s and early 30s because that’s the time of maximum mobility. Being tied to a place means closing off options — potential jobs, potential mates, potential neighborhoods that will be cooler than wherever you live now. As you get older, this value declines because you’ve already exercised a lot of options that restrict your mobility.

You’ve perhaps accumulated a spouse who can’t quit their job and move across country just because Google wants to hire you, and maybe some kids who won’t willingly switch schools. You’ve also got all their stuff, which won’t fit in the back of a Toyota Corolla or even a rental van of any size you would willingly drive.

As your friends get too old and too busy to help you haul furniture up and down stairs, the mobility benefits of renting keep declining, while the risks rise. Instead of the risk of having to sell in a down market, renters risk getting pushed out of their apartment in a condo conversion, as happened to me in my early 30s (right after I’d installed custom kitchen shelves, naturally), at massive inconvenience, and expense for movers.

Meanwhile, because you are too tired or tied down to go out four nights a week, you start caring more about the details of your home — details you can change only if you own the place. A landlord is never going to make it as nice as you want it, much less customize it to your needs, in part because tenants don’t take care of a place the way an owner would, so appliances and fixtures need to be replaced more often. In sum, if more people rented, the housing stock would on average be less nice, and less well suited to individual needs, and people would be forced out of it more often.

Of course, one could argue, as Demsas does, that society could mitigate these problems by making renting more attractive and less risky, for example, by capping rent increases and making it harder to evict people. Renting, in other words, could be made a bit more like homeownership, only with landlords bearing most of the financial risks and the capital costs. And perhaps one could argue that society should do these things because the social cost of widespread homeownership is simply too high — in rising inequality, in reduced labor mobility, in runaway NIMBYism.

The problem is that the more we make renting like homeownership, the more renters will act like homeowners in all the ways we don’t want. They will become less likely to move for a new job or to downsize when their kids move out, because doing so would mean giving up a great deal. They will also become a constituency for ever-more-onerous renter protections, which discourage landlords from building new housing, or even renting out property they already own.

Frustratingly, renters aren’t even necessarily much less NIMBY than homeowners. The two American cities where renters make up a sizable majority of residents — New York and Los Angeles — suffer from some of the country’s worst housing shortages. Long-term, rent-stabilized tenants might not have the same financial interest as homeowners in higher home prices, but they will certainly fight to maintain a status quo they enjoy, whether that’s light and good views, plentiful on-street parking or access to “excellent” schools — which is often a code word for “economically segregated” ones.

Demsas and I agree on one more thing: Much more housing needs to be built. That would, among other things, give tenants more power in the housing market. But I no longer think that shifting toward a nation of renters rather than owners will help much. Both owning and renting are good answers to different problems — but unfortunately, neither can solve the larger problems we keep hoping to fix by fiddling with the housing market.

