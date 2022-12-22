Opinion The best Michael de Adder cartoons of 2022

By
Editorial cartoonist
December 22, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST

Editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder drew his takes on all of 2022′s biggest stories. Here are his favorites.

Jan. 21: CSI: Mar-a-Lago

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Feb. 25: A case for history

April 14: Hostile takeover

April 19: Toxic emasculinity

April 21: ‘Miserable, darling, as usual’

May 26: Morning in America

May 31: Republican trauma expert

June 26: The first domino

Aug. 11: A delicate balance

Aug. 30: Game, set, match

Sept. 8: The end of an era

Oct. 6: Woman, life, freedom

Oct. 20: The lifespan of a political career

Nov. 3: ‘I think I’ve done well’

Nov. 10: Thank you for serving

Nov. 11: Drowning their sorrows

Nov. 17: For everything there is a season

See more editorial cartoons

Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes and her best cartoons of 2021 | See her cartoon essays: The insurrectionists’ roll call | Why are Americans acting like this? | All the Republican rats

Explore the latest cartoons from Michael de Adder and his best cartoons of 2021

See more editorial cartoons from guest and staff cartoonists | 2021 in editorial cartoons | Opinions visual stories and essays

Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram

Loading...
Loading...