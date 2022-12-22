I applaud The Post’s Dec. 18 editorial “America’s new manned bomber just might be its last” and the basic question it asked: Why have a person in an aircraft? I proposed this same question in 1996 as an analyst while on the U.S. Congressional Commission on Roles and Missions of the Armed Forces. At a general discussion of roles and missions within our analytic group, I suggested that in 25 years manned aircraft would be needed only to deliver cargo and personnel; that unmanned aerial vehicles would take over the airborne roles of intelligence, surveillance and weapon delivery. I was roundly laughed at.