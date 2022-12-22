I applaud The Post’s Dec. 18 editorial “America’s new manned bomber just might be its last” and the basic question it asked: Why have a person in an aircraft? I proposed this same question in 1996 as an analyst while on the U.S. Congressional Commission on Roles and Missions of the Armed Forces. At a general discussion of roles and missions within our analytic group, I suggested that in 25 years manned aircraft would be needed only to deliver cargo and personnel; that unmanned aerial vehicles would take over the airborne roles of intelligence, surveillance and weapon delivery. I was roundly laughed at.
Turns out my detractors were right. It didn’t take 25 years. It took about 10, when drones became a significant part of U.S. weaponry in Afghanistan. Technology has improved greatly since then, and drones large and small are now leading the fight in Ukraine, providing critical intelligence and strike capability for Ukrainian forces and creating significant havoc within the Russian army.
Manned aircraft will continue to be used for the foreseeable future, primarily because of culture, but it’s pretty well proved that if you can clearly see a target with a drone (and now you can) that is armed (even with a hand grenade), you can destroy the target. And if you have a lot of those drones, you can destroy a lot of targets. Bandwidth and latency are now more important than a person in the cockpit.
J.R. East, Springfield
The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.