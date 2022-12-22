Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is unfit to run a concession stand, let alone one of the region’s marquee professional sports teams. Virginia, Maryland and D.C. should not give the Commanders another dime in handouts so long as Mr. Snyder owns the team. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This conclusion is inescapable after reading through a House Committee on Oversight and Reform report that quotes former employees and executives alleging relentless sexual harassment in the workplace, including exploitation of cheerleaders, unwanted sexual advances and the hiring of prostitutes during work-related events.

Sadly, Mr. Snyder’s stonewalling prevented the committee from uncovering the full truth. He said he couldn’t recall key facts and events more than 100 times during a July deposition, which only happened after he traveled overseas trying to evade a subpoena, according to the committee. Mr. Snyder apparently sought to run down the clock in hopes that Republicans would take over the committee and drop the investigation.

He also refused to free former employees from nondisclosure agreements, constraining what several witnesses could say. The team paid a fired employee $1.6 million in 2009 to sign an NDA after she accused Mr. Snyder of sexually assaulting her during a flight on a team plane. Mr. Snyder, who has called the charges “meritless,” testified that the team informed the National Football League about this in 2009, but the league told Congress it didn’t learn of the specific nature of the allegation until 2020.

Instead of taking responsibility, Mr. Snyder has tried to scapegoat former team president Bruce Allen for a toxic workplace culture. Mr. Allen testified that an NFL lawyer told him the team selectively leaked his emails as part of a smear campaign. Republicans on the committee, bizarrely carrying water for Mr. Snyder, responded to the majority’s report by releasing 57 embarrassing messages that they said Mr. Allen exchanged with friends on his work account. These included nude pictures and garish jokes. They show the organization’s frat-house culture. They do not exonerate Mr. Snyder.

Mr. Snyder has had help in his stonewalling. The Oversight Committee launched its inquiry after the NFL refused to release detailed findings from attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the organization. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requested that Ms. Wilkinson provide him an oral report in an apparent effort to minimize the paper trail. The league and the team had secretly signed a “common interest agreement” that allowed Mr. Snyder to subsequently block more than 40,000 documents gathered during the Wilkinson probe from being turned over to congressional investigators.

During his committee deposition, Mr. Snyder said, “We apologize for any workplace misconduct of the team,” though he has consistently denied any personal wrongdoing. Lawyers for the Commanders complain the committee was out to get Mr. Snyder from the beginning and that “the team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace."

Fortunately, in part because of the committee’s effort, efforts to contain the scandal failed. Former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston alleged during one of the committee’s hearings in February that Mr. Snyder engaged in unwanted touching during a work-related dinner and tried to push her into his limo until Mr. Snyder’s attorney intervened. The NFL has hired former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White to look into these allegations, which Mr. Snyder calls “outright lies.” Her investigation is ongoing.

The committee also referred potential financial improprieties by the team to the Federal Trade Commission this spring. Maryland’s attorney general subsequently fined the team $250,000 over allegations that it improperly withheld security deposits from season-ticket holders, and D.C.’s attorney general filed two civil suits against the team. Meanwhile, investigators for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have reportedly interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team.

This should just be the beginning of the reckoning. The NFL fined the team $10 million last year after the Wilkinson investigation, a slap on the wrist, and the House report says that half that money was paid directly to charitable organizations — meaning the team could claim a charitable deduction. The committee recommends prohibiting team owners from taking tax deductions on fines or penalties paid to charity as a result of workplace misconduct investigations. This is a good idea.

Partly because of Mr. Snyder’s odiousness, the Commanders’ attempt to secure public financing for a new stadium in Virginia stalled in June. But Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) proposes in his new budget to spend $500,000 in 2024 to “conduct planning” and “evaluate potential economic incentives” to get the team to build a stadium in the commonwealth.

The NFL benefits from an exemption to federal antitrust law and the use of tax-exempt municipal bonds to construct and renovate stadiums. It should not take these special breaks for granted. Mr. Snyder announced last month that he has hired an investment bank to consider a potential sale of the team, which he has owned since 1999 and is worth an estimated $5.6 billion. The team should get no further benefits from local governments until this sale is final.

