The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion One person’s education benefits us all

December 22, 2022 at 2:24 p.m. EST
Student loan debt activists outside the White House on Aug. 25. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Regarding Charles Lane’s Dec. 15 Thursday Opinion column, “The great American bailout goes on … and on”:

The student loan forgiveness debate seems to assume that the principal beneficiary of student loans is the student. It is true that a person who is educated is likely to have a higher income than someone who is not. But this is very shortsighted. The benefit to our society as a whole is substantial by having more people who are competent in the skills they acquire, and competence is its own reward. Muddling through a job because of limited competence or poor skills in the basics — reading, writing, arithmetic, reasoning, etc. — results in a muddled product, inefficiency and poor quality of life for all of us. A person who is educated and competent produces a better product, and we all benefit.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

James L. Weeks, Chevy Chase

Loading...