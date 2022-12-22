The student loan forgiveness debate seems to assume that the principal beneficiary of student loans is the student. It is true that a person who is educated is likely to have a higher income than someone who is not. But this is very shortsighted. The benefit to our society as a whole is substantial by having more people who are competent in the skills they acquire, and competence is its own reward. Muddling through a job because of limited competence or poor skills in the basics — reading, writing, arithmetic, reasoning, etc. — results in a muddled product, inefficiency and poor quality of life for all of us. A person who is educated and competent produces a better product, and we all benefit.