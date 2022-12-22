Hunting to feed one’s family is justifiable in the eyes of most of us. Trophy hunting is something else. A select few of our species, with the wealth to support their goals, hunt down and kill the biggest and strongest of every species on the planet. When they have succeeded in doing so, they lower the bar and continue to kill the biggest and strongest that remain. The gene pools of many animals on the planet have, over the years of our domination, been culled of their greatest assets.