Should a group of wealthy alien hunters decide that we (humans) are worthy adversaries to be hunted for trophies, what would be the effect on our population? On our gene pool? Who would be the most attractive of our species to kill and mount on a wall for bragging rights? Isn’t it long overdue to ban this form of self-aggrandizement that comes at such a high cost to those with whom we share this fragile planet? If biodiversity is to be truly protected, is this not a necessary first step?
Michael R. Martin, Annapolis