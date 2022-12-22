The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A ban on trophy hunting is long overdue

December 22, 2022 at 2:29 p.m. EST
An elephant walks with its herd near Kasane, Botswana, in May 2019. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Countries vow to protect biodiversity”:

Hunting to feed one’s family is justifiable in the eyes of most of us. Trophy hunting is something else. A select few of our species, with the wealth to support their goals, hunt down and kill the biggest and strongest of every species on the planet. When they have succeeded in doing so, they lower the bar and continue to kill the biggest and strongest that remain. The gene pools of many animals on the planet have, over the years of our domination, been culled of their greatest assets.

Should a group of wealthy alien hunters decide that we (humans) are worthy adversaries to be hunted for trophies, what would be the effect on our population? On our gene pool? Who would be the most attractive of our species to kill and mount on a wall for bragging rights? Isn’t it long overdue to ban this form of self-aggrandizement that comes at such a high cost to those with whom we share this fragile planet? If biodiversity is to be truly protected, is this not a necessary first step?

Michael R. Martin, Annapolis

