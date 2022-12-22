The Dec. 19 editorial “ The Troubles’ legacy lingers. This act won’t bring closure. ” shone a needed light on a particularly odious bill making its way through the British Parliament. As the editorial explained, the legacy of the Troubles — historical truth, reconciliation, justice and accountability — needs to be addressed, but the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles Bill’s immunity provision could embolden perpetrators of criminal conduct by “reward[ing] appalling conduct,” as noted by several rights organizations.

Two additional aspects of the legislation confirm its misguided aim. First, the British government has embarked on this path unilaterally, breaching its Stormont House Agreement commitment to address legacy issues in partnership with the Irish government. This latest breach of Britain’s legal obligations further erodes what little remaining trust the international community, and especially the Irish government, still holds for the current British government. Second, the legislation has been opposed by all political parties in Northern Ireland — unionist, nationalist and nonaligned. This universal opposition underscores the unfairness and inevitable failure of this deeply flawed legislation.