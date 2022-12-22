Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a massive winter storm descends on much of the country this week during one of the busiest travel times of the year, travelers, flight crews and airport workers aren’t just worried about canceled flights — they’re also fearful about how violent some passengers might become. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight They are right to worry. Consider these incidents last month: A United Airlines flight attendant had to be hospitalized after a passenger assault. A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger threatened to stab fellow passengers and crew members with a box cutter. A Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Little Rock after a passenger attempted to open a rear exit door during the flight and bit the thigh of another passenger.

More than 2,300 “unruly-passenger” incidents have been reported this year to the Federal Aviation Administration, with 823 so severe they triggered investigations. To put it another way, 2022 has been the second-most combative year for air travel since the FAA started tracking incidents in the mid-1990s. (The all-time worst year was 2021, with 1,099 investigations initiated.)

There was a mistaken belief that unruly-passenger problems would end after the airplane mask mandate was scrapped in April. Although the number of incidents reported since then has dropped, there has been an alarming continuation of violent threats and attacks, as November’s troubling episodes underscore.

Airlines, the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration have tried to stop the surge. Unruly passengers face fines of up to $37,000. This year alone, the FAA has issued more than $8 million/ in unruly-passenger fines. Law enforcement agencies, including the Justice Department, have stepped up prosecutions. Some violent offenders have ended up with jail time. The TSA is revoking pre-check privileges for passengers who have been fined for bad behavior, saying those who are out of line will wait in line. Many airlines have aggressively banned passengers who act out. Flight attendants now get self-defense training. There has also been a major publicity campaign with memes of grandmas in cockpits saying, “Don’t embarrass me! I raised you better than to act that way.”

But dangerous outburst keep happening. Congress should enact a federal “no-fly” list for unruly passengers. Bipartisan legislation is in the works that would make this happen, and it has wide support from all facets of the airline industry. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest all confirmed their ongoing support for a “no-fly” list administered by the TSA for passengers convicted of assaulting a crew member. The main holdouts appear to be United and Airlines for America, an industry group; both declined to say whether they supported this effort.

The unions representing pilots and flight attendants overwhelmingly want a “no-fly” list for unruly passengers to become reality. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA says it is its No. 2 priority for 2023 — just behind the perennial issue of job security.

There are fair concerns about how a “no-fly” list would work — and how someone could get off it. A number of due-process issues have arisen with the terrorist no-fly list created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. But this is different. It would take a conviction for an unruly passenger to get on this new list, and the Protection from Abusive Passengers Act would create an appeals process to get off. It would be far better to have one standardized process than what exists now: a hodgepodge of different rules and procedures at each airline.

Those who have been flying for decades will recall the spike in air-rage incidents in the 1990s. Public outcry led Congress in 2000 to increase fines and civil liabilities for passengers who assaulted or threatened to assault airline crew members or fellow travelers. The nation is once again facing bizarre and combative behavior on airplanes that has nothing to do with mask mandates that have been gone for months. It’s time for Congress to act again.

As many airlines have cut back on staff for flights and at the gate, there are fewer people to help subdue out-of-control passengers. But the truth is that no one should have to put up with violent attacks. A “no-fly” list would be a strong tool to deter the worst offenders and create safe flying conditions for all.

