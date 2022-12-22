The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Virginia can afford to give taxpayers a break

December 22, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. EST
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in Richmond in February. (Steve Helber/AP)

I disagree with the Dec. 5 letter “Not the right time to cut taxes” concerning Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to cut taxes, given Virginia’s flush coffers.

How much of our state tax burden is borne by individuals? According to Virginia’s own annual report, in 2021, individuals paid $17.2 billion and corporations paid $1.5 billion. Tax revenue above and beyond budgetary needs should be returned to individuals, first and foremost. If excess revenue has been collected, then return it to the rightful source. Let the people use this money for our indulgences: food, gas for our cars, heat for our homes, prescription drugs.

There is indeed an ideological dimension to this issue. This spring, I spoke before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors asking them to forgo 15 to 25 percent increases in real estate assessments. With monthly inflation near 9 percent and gas exceeding $5 per gallon, it was a bad time to further burden taxpayers. The one Republican on the board voted against the increases; the nine Democrats voted for them.

Our governments should tax only according to need and should spend responsibly. Voters should remember the county board members who voted not to cut our taxes. Sadly, recent options for office have varied between divisive leadership and a party that never met a tax increase it didn’t like.

Jim McMahon, Springfield

