I disagree with the Dec. 5 letter “Not the right time to cut taxes” concerning Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to cut taxes, given Virginia’s flush coffers.
There is indeed an ideological dimension to this issue. This spring, I spoke before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors asking them to forgo 15 to 25 percent increases in real estate assessments. With monthly inflation near 9 percent and gas exceeding $5 per gallon, it was a bad time to further burden taxpayers. The one Republican on the board voted against the increases; the nine Democrats voted for them.
Our governments should tax only according to need and should spend responsibly. Voters should remember the county board members who voted not to cut our taxes. Sadly, recent options for office have varied between divisive leadership and a party that never met a tax increase it didn’t like.
Jim McMahon, Springfield