How much of our state tax burden is borne by individuals? According to Virginia’s own annual report, in 2021, individuals paid $17.2 billion and corporations paid $1.5 billion. Tax revenue above and beyond budgetary needs should be returned to individuals, first and foremost. If excess revenue has been collected, then return it to the rightful source. Let the people use this money for our indulgences: food, gas for our cars, heat for our homes, prescription drugs.