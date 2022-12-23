Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Changing foreign policy from one administration to another isn’t like flipping a switch. It’s more like turning around an aircraft carrier. In that sense, the achievements of President Biden in his first two years in office are remarkable. He has dramatically shifted the direction of U.S. foreign policy from his predecessor, and for that, he deserves kudos. As the recent appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Congress shows, Biden’s role in rallying the West and defending against brutal aggression has helped regain the United States’ stature as a defender of democracy.

But turning the boat around is just half the battle. Just as important is maneuvering around obstacles — and there are many difficult ones ahead.

This is not to diminish the administration’s accomplishments, of which there are many. It reentered the Paris climate accords, made clear it would remain active in the World Health Organization, mended and even expanded NATO and enhanced U.S. ties with the European Union on issues ranging from cyberterrorism to infrastructure. It also set up or expanded a range of multilateral relationships, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the I2U2 group (which includes India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States) and the AUKUS security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States. These arrangements have begun to pay some dividends, including progress on global climate commitments and the distribution of millions of coronavirus vaccinations.

Moreover, Ukraine is prevailing in its war against Russia (albeit at huge cost), thanks to the support of the historic alliance Biden constructed. Russia has not yet been forced to sue for peace, but the West is moving the ball in that direction.

But large questions remain. The Biden administration has reaffirmed the United States’ historic commitments to Taiwan, but it has yet to devise a means of defusing China’s aggressive military ambitions. The tinder box remains. Meanwhile, the administration’s promised China trade policy review has yet to arrive.

Likewise, a disastrous foray to reestablish ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led Biden to offer a cringeworthy fist bump with the brutal leader. Despite that gesture, the Saudis still cut oil production against U.S. wishes. The administration has promised a new policy for Saudi Arabia that better reflects our interests and values, but that has yet to arrive either. Administration officials argue that the Saudis have made some positive moves, such as voting at the United Nations against Russian annexation, providing aid to Ukraine and acting constructively to end their war in Yemen. Still, the experience with the Saudis in the past year damaged the United States’ commitment to human rights and democracy.

In the absence of any headway in re-establishing a deal with Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, the Biden administration has not devised an alternate strategy to contain Iran. At an end of the year news conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that in response to Iran’s brutalization of protesters, “we issued new sanctions, including on the prosecutor general of Iran." He also promised "to make sure that Iranians have in their hands the ability to communicate with each other, to remain connected with the outside world.” Nevertheless, Iran’s internal repression and external aggression continue.

Then there is Afghanistan. While the administration made good on its commitment to pull troops out of the country, ending two decades of unproductive war, the ending was disturbingly chaotic. It resulted in the deaths of 13 Americans and left behind tens of thousands of Afghans who supported U.S. troops. We failed to anticipate the speed at which the Afghan government and military would collapse. Now, Afghan girls have predictably been thrown out of universities. (Fortunately, predictions that we would be open to terrorist attacks and destroy our international credibility seem overblown.)

Biden’s priorities ahead must be threefold: First, he must marry a policy of military readiness with a coherent regional plan to contain China. The United States lacks a trade policy that reasonably balances its economic interests with its national security needs. In the same way Biden constructed an alliance to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a strategic failure, he must demonstrate to China that an invasion of Taiwan would come at a terrible cost. At a moment when China is hamstrung by covid-19 and economically less potent, the United States should look to resuscitate some version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to enhance its economic relationships with allies in the region while boxing out China.

Second, since the Iran nuclear deal appears dead, the administration needs a comprehensive strategy to contain the Iranian threat, curtail its support for terrorist groups and strengthen regional stability. As former Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross put it, the core of this strategy should be to restore deterrence: “Iran must see that sanctions loopholes will be closed and that if it refuses a credible diplomatic outcome, it will risk its entire nuclear infrastructure.” The administration could also build on the Abraham Accords to create a regional network for military defense and intelligence sharing.

Finally, the United States must see Ukraine through to victory. Concern that Russia will deploy weapons of mass destruction should not paralyze the West, especially since the use of such weapons would pose a threat to Russia’s own homeland and troops. Now is not the time to be stingy with our support to Ukraine.

The United States is stronger and more respected than it was two years ago, but there’s a long road ahead. Having built the apparatus to restore U.S. power, it now must execute strategies to defend our interests.

