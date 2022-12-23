Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though Philip Kennicott didn’t suggest a boycott of Russian culture in his Dec. 18 Critic’s Notebook, “Putin’s brutality against Ukraine complicates our appreciation of Russian culture” [Arts & Style], he noted a “growing sense that Russia may indeed be exceptional among nations, and uniquely toxic.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The rejection of Russian culture can only give solace to culture warriors across the United States who are pressing for the banning of books and restrictions on what students can read in our public schools. Also, Russian nativists around President Vladimir Putin could use this as “proof” that the West is opposed to Russian identity and culture.

I am an aspiring iconographer. I study iconography under the tutelage of an artist who emigrated from Russia. Should I stop writing about icons because Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church is one of Mr. Putin’s primary enablers and the Russian Orthodox Church is providing a spiritual veneer over the atrocities in Ukraine? Of course not. I understand the difference between a deeply beautiful, 1,000-year tradition of Russian spiritual artistry and a contemporary Russian political hack.

We need look back no further than the last four decades of the 20th century to find voices arguing against Russian culture because of the Soviet threat. Fortunately, those voices did not prevail, and, at the height of the Cold War, Russian music and art continued to be enjoyed by European and American audiences.

Mr. Putin and those around him are trying to define the Ukraine war as a struggle to preserve the “purity” of Russian culture and values from the depravity of contemporary Western European and North American culture. Let’s not give them “proof” of the United States’ enmity toward Russian culture. Let us also not provide unintended ammunition for people who have similar culture warrior goals in this country.

Bill Thompson, North Potomac

