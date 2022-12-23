Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a longtime teacher and practitioner of virology, I commend the Dec. 21 editorial “China’s pandemic nightmare” for raising the alarm about the impending global impacts of the coronavirus surge that will emerge from China. Its impacts — medical, social, political — will travel around the world like a tsunami. We must prepare; the first effects are only a couple of weeks away.

Jonathan D. Dinman, Rockville

China’s go-it-alone coronavirus policies have a fatal flaw: Months have passed since the country first promised to approve BioNTech then claimed it was close to creating its own mRNA vaccines. China’s approved CoronaVac vaccine is about 65 percent effective against severe disease.

The new wave of omicron infections threatening major cities such as Beijing serves as a wake-up call: China must work cooperatively with foreign vaccine manufacturers to first administer existing mRNA vaccines to its at-risk populations and then develop a domestic analog. Adopting these technologies can lighten the burden on rural parts of the country and reduce the need for makeshift hospitals. Perhaps it can also thwart the mass confusion and fear leading to unfounded home remedies such as drinking high-alcohol grain spirits and eating canned peaches.

Chinese officials must understand that simply making it more difficult to attribute deaths to the coronavirus and hiding asymptomatic case statistics will not make the crisis disappear. Nor would a return to the country’s draconian “zero covid” policy. It’s time for the Chinese government to value its people over its pride by strengthening defenses with mRNA vaccines.

Tarini Basireddy, Fairfax

GiftOutline Gift Article