Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Joy to the world the Lord is come” will be sung with gusto on Christmas Day by many sharing my faith tradition. We will sing that beloved carol which speaks of a world ruled by the Lord’s “truth and grace” and of “nations [proving] the glories of His righteousness, and wonders of His love.”

But how much joy exists at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, where only days ago a vandal painted “Jews Not Welcome” on an entrance sign?

And where is joy in Montgomery County after police last month found antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, hangmen and white-supremacist language, also in Bethesda?

We will sing our rhapsodies to “heaven and nature” and the Lord’s coming. But our song won’t take note of the rise of antisemitism in this region and across the country. Or the harsh realities of racism and bigotry based on sexual identity and religion lurking outside our churches (and too often within).

Advertisement

Yes, this is the time to proclaim, “Peace on earth and goodwill to all.” This is the time to share warm feelings stirred by scenes of an innocent babe in a manger, decorated trees and bright shining lights. But what if we lift our eyes from Christmas visions and glimpse the dark side?

Follow Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

Because evil and pain don’t take time off for Christmas.

Last week, The Post published a report on Hatchet M. Speed, a Navy reserve officer with a top-secret security clearance accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group on Jan. 6, 2021. He was charged with keeping unregistered silencers among a stash of firearms, while Speed’s lawyers contended the devices were “solvent traps” used in cleaning guns. The jury in Alexandria was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, so the judge declared a mistrial. (Speed still faces a separate trial in D.C. federal court on misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol incursion.)

But that isn’t why this case fills this space.

Advertisement

Any notion of Christmas being the launch of a peace in which, as the prophet Isaiah said, “there will be no end” is shattered by details in the case against Speed. An undercover FBI agent testified in court that Speed said he wanted to kidnap Jewish people in the Washington region and subject them to violence. “People who don’t have bodyguards, people who don’t have intel organizations helping them out,” government documents quote him as saying. He said more.

Discussing his views of American politics, Speed reportedly lamented that he previously “didn’t realize … how organized the opposition is” and “what [he] didn’t realize is the whole Jewish element,” which he described as a “total blind spot.” Speed allegedly stated: “If we don’t have an organized way to fight back there’s absolutely nowhere to commit.” Speed noted that “Hitler really demonstrated that.” Discussing his admiration for Adolf Hitler, the undercover agent reported, Speed described the Nazi dictator as “one of the best people that’s ever been on this earth.”

And we sing, “Joy to the world.”

Advertisement

I think of a Christmas notion heard growing up: This is a time of the year to spread joy to children, and to show kindness.

Where is the joy and kindness embracing some of our children?

As of Dec. 1, 16 children in our nation’s capital had been killed by gunfire this year. More than 80 of our youths were shot and injured, and more than 200 juveniles were arrested for committing violent crimes, reported The Post’s Emily Davies.

And as of Dec. 1, police data showed fatal shootings of youths have more than doubled compared to the same time last year. Nonfatal shootings of juveniles were also up by more than 80 percent.

What, then, is the meaning of Christmas? I know what it’s not.

Christmas is not all about gift giving, extolling greeting card images of peace or using a day off to escape life’s pressing burdens.

Advertisement

Imprisoned in Berlin by the Gestapo in 1944 for his association with groups planning a new social order after the collapse of the Third Reich, Alfred Delp, a Roman Catholic priest, wrote in December of that year, “This year the temptations toward a picturesque Christmas are probably reduced.”

That understatement camouflaged what was to come. Two months later Delp was executed. In one of his letters smuggled out of prison, he spoke of the need to confront the harsh realities of life even at Christmas; the reality that in our journey, we will face forces that would rob Christmas of its innocence, beauty and promise.

If those of my faith, and those with different faiths or no faith at all, share the Christmas spirit of rescuing humanity for a better world, then we have a job to do.

We must stand up to hate, attack root causes of violence and despair, lift the lost and least among us. “These burdens are among the fixed conditions and prerequisites of life,” Delp wrote as he faced the harshest Christmas of his life. So, too, for some of us this Christmas.

A call to change the world around is resorting to the cliche “the real reason for the season.” It also poses a heavy lift. But pursuing and accomplishing that just might bring some real joy to the world.

GiftOutline Gift Article