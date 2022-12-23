Helaine Olen’s Thursday Opinion column on Dec. 15, “How progressive can a college be when instructors make poverty wages?,” vividly revealed the injustice of the adjunct system. Universities have decided to charge outrageous tuition fees while having courses taught by part-time temporary workers who are paid starvation wages. The collapses of the University of California system and the New School in New York City reveal that grotesquely exploiting the people who do the real work of a college is not a solution.
Unfair labor practices hurt everyone, including the students whose professors cannot afford food or medical care.
Carolyn Betensky, Kingston, R.I.
Seth Kahn, West Chester, Pa.
Talia Schaffer, New York
Rachel Buurma, Swarthmore, Pa.
The writers are members of Tenure for the Common Good.