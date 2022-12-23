The article quoted Rabbi Greg Harris of Congregation Beth El thoughtfully suggesting that Jews put Hanukkah menorahs in their windows as a sign of solidarity. I suggest that dealing with antisemitism requires that we, as a society, take this one step further and follow the lead of the people of Billings, Mont. In 1993, after a brick was thrown through the window of a Jewish family where a menorah had been displayed, a response arose, conceived by a non-Jewish friend, that all the people of Billings, of every background and faith, place menorahs in their windows. This act community solidarity in standing up to hate and bigotry might ultimately be part of the solution. This story is retold in the children’s book “The Christmas Menorahs: How a Town Fought Hate,” by Janice Cohn. It would be fitting if this book were one of the gifts to appear in everyone’s holiday packages this year.