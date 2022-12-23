The current situation mirrors the state of affairs while I was commanding officer of the D.C. homicide branch during 1988 and 1989, as reported by The Post in “ Lives that revolve around death ” [Nov. 27, 1988] and “ 4 more deaths push D.C. homicide rate to more than 1 a day ” [Dec. 31, 1988]. City leaders were vexed at that time — and are vexed again now.

I opined to city leaders then that nothing would change until parents were held culpable for the actions of their teenage children. Over the years, a host of community grass-roots organizations has provided educational and mentoring activities for young people, with a veritable plethora of positive results. However, they are now proving to be insufficient. During the era of my command, I would often go to homicide scenes during late evenings and midnights. Bystanders often consisted of young children and teens without the presence of parents, clergy or other responsible adults to counter the notion that the observed aftermath of violence was acceptable.