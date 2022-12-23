Regarding the Dec. 19 front-page article “D.C. leaders vexed by rise in juvenile shootings”:
I opined to city leaders then that nothing would change until parents were held culpable for the actions of their teenage children. Over the years, a host of community grass-roots organizations has provided educational and mentoring activities for young people, with a veritable plethora of positive results. However, they are now proving to be insufficient. During the era of my command, I would often go to homicide scenes during late evenings and midnights. Bystanders often consisted of young children and teens without the presence of parents, clergy or other responsible adults to counter the notion that the observed aftermath of violence was acceptable.
During my era, illicit drug activity was the causal factor in about 80 percent of homicides. I would suspect that the current wave is directly the result of the callous disregard for life by teens aided by the unprecedented availability of lethal weapons, and from years of learned inappropriate behavior in our society. It is time to hold parents responsible, both criminally and civilly.
Bill Ritchie, Clinton
The writer is a former D.C. chief of detectives.