The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C. parents should be held responsible for their children’s violence

December 23, 2022 at 2:29 p.m. EST
(iStock)

Regarding the Dec. 19 front-page article “D.C. leaders vexed by rise in juvenile shootings”:

The current situation mirrors the state of affairs while I was commanding officer of the D.C. homicide branch during 1988 and 1989, as reported by The Post in “Lives that revolve around death” [Nov. 27, 1988] and “4 more deaths push D.C. homicide rate to more than 1 a day” [Dec. 31, 1988]. City leaders were vexed at that time — and are vexed again now.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I opined to city leaders then that nothing would change until parents were held culpable for the actions of their teenage children. Over the years, a host of community grass-roots organizations has provided educational and mentoring activities for young people, with a veritable plethora of positive results. However, they are now proving to be insufficient. During the era of my command, I would often go to homicide scenes during late evenings and midnights. Bystanders often consisted of young children and teens without the presence of parents, clergy or other responsible adults to counter the notion that the observed aftermath of violence was acceptable.

During my era, illicit drug activity was the causal factor in about 80 percent of homicides. I would suspect that the current wave is directly the result of the callous disregard for life by teens aided by the unprecedented availability of lethal weapons, and from years of learned inappropriate behavior in our society. It is time to hold parents responsible, both criminally and civilly.

Bill Ritchie, Clinton

The writer is a former D.C. chief of detectives.

Loading...