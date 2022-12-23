Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It will take weeks to absorb the massive, 845-page report from the House Jan. 6 select committee. No doubt, certain sections will receive more attention than others, such as Chapter 1, about Donald Trump’s role in constructing election lies, and Chapter 7, about the near-total absence of White House records during the four-hour siege of the U.S. Capitol. (Was any evidence destroyed?)

But from a historical, legal and national security perspective, the most alarming information comes in Chapters 6 and 8 and Appendix 1. Those sections cover the right-wing extremists who jointly planned and executed the violent uprising — and the degree to which Trump enabled their attack.

First and foremost, the report busts a myth promoted by right-wing apologists that because some insurrectionists began the assault on the Capitol before Trump concluded his “Stop the Steal” speech, he was not the inspiration for the attack. Wrong.

Chapter 6 details the degree to which members of extremist groups (e.g., Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Three Percenters) seized upon Trump’s “big lie” of a stolen election. They heard his call to come to D.C. and believed he wanted them to do what was needed to keep him in power. The Proud Boys planned to move ahead of the crowd, which later — at Trump’s instruction — followed them down Pennsylvania Avenue.

In Chapter 8, the report details the early removal of barricades at the Peace Circle by the Proud Boys and their associates. That cleared the way for thousands of protesters to move down Pennsylvania Avenue directly to the Capitol. That provides evidence of the meticulous preparation that went into the assault.

The report also underscores how Trump’s own conduct prevented law enforcement from predicting the size and ferocity of the crowd. Appendix 1 shows that there had been coordination and discussion among agencies, but it was far from sufficient. The report concludes:

While the danger to the Capitol posed by an armed and angry crowd was foreseeable, the fact that the President of the United States would be the catalyst of their fury and facilitate the attack was unprecedented in American history. If we lacked the imagination to suppose that a President would incite an attack on his own Government, urging his supporters to “fight like hell,” we lack that insight no more.

In other words, law enforcement officials were likely unprepared for the assault because they never imagined the president of the United States would inflame so many people as a few hundred extremists barreled toward the Capitol. The police might have been able to hold off those few hundred deranged election deniers, but the size of the larger crowd made that impossible.

Another critical detail that demonstrates Trump’s relationship with the extremist groups: When “Stop the Steal” rallies were held in D.C. before Jan. 6, Trump drove or flew by to lend moral support. The report explains:

President Trump made sure to let the protestors in Washington know that he personally approved of their mission. During the November rally, President Trump waved to the crowd from his presidential motorcade. Then, on the morning of December 12th, President Trump tweeted: “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA.” Later that day, President Trump flew over the protestors in Marine One.

The crowd was emboldened by his presence, and he was energized by their reaction. He saw himself as leader of the ragtag band and wanted desperately to repeat this experience on Jan. 6.

Moreover, several people in Trump’s inner circle were intimately involved with the insurrectionists. This includes former White House advisers Stephen K. Bannon and Michael Flynn and Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone. These individuals met with members of extremist groups, encouraged them to act and amplified their message. Bannon, of course, had a direct line to the president. (The committee reports that the two communicated on Jan. 5.) Trump was also in regular contact with Stone. The report does not connect Trump to the armed insurrectionists directly, but it gets alarmingly close.

In fact, Trump wanted a few of the most extreme figures tied to the extremist groups to speak from the podium on Jan. 6. The committee explains in Chapter 6:

President Trump wanted to include the “Stop the Steal” leaders in the January 6th event. As [Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson] put it in a text message to [Jan. 6 rally organizer Kylie Kremer]: “POTUS . . . likes the crazies.” Pierson said that she believed this was the case because President Trump “loved people who viciously defended him in public.” But their “vicious” defenses of the President clearly troubled Pierson. Pierson tried to trim the speaker lineup — which still included the “Stop the Steal” trio of Stone, [conspiracy theorist Alex Jones], and [Stop the Steal group organizer Ali Alexander]. ... During their January 4th meeting, Pierson tried to convince President Trump to minimize the role of these potentially explosive figures at the Ellipse. She offered to place them at a planned event the night before in Freedom Plaza or on other stages in DC on January 6th. ... President Trump was still unwilling to remove them from the lineup entirely. The President instructed Pierson to give Stone a speaking slot on January 5th and asked for more information about Ali Alexander. After discussing the matter with [former White House communications official Dan Scavino], President Trump also requested that Alexander be given a speaking slot. ... In the end, the “Stop the Steal” leaders — Stone, Jones and Alexander — did not appear on the stage at the Ellipse on January 6th, although they did speak at other planned events, consistent with the President’s request.

These facts are particularly troubling given the revelation from testimony before the committee that Trump demanded that armed people be able to pass through the magnetometers at his rally. He also failed to send forces to put down the insurrection once rioters reached the Capitol.

Plus, exchanges between former White House adviser Hope Hicks and other Trump aides reflect that they appealed to Trump before Jan. 6 to ask his supporters to behave peacefully. As Hicks texted one campaign aide on Jan. 6, “I suggested it several times Monday and Tuesday and he refused.”

The House committee lacked the ability to immunize witnesses to obtain cooperation. But special counsel Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed to oversee investigations into Trump, does have that power. He will therefore be able to probe further to answer questions. For example: What communication took place between the White House and the Trump team’s “command center” at the Willard Hotel? How much did Trump know about the violent groups he was inciting?

The role of violent extremist groups cannot be minimized. In the next Congress, Republicans will likely ignore or play down their existence. Some will attempt to paint law enforcement action against such groups as oppressive and tyrannical. Nevertheless, Democrats and other sober-minded Americans must insist that law enforcement remain vigilant against them.

The overarching takeaway from the report is that the Jan. 6 assault was a highly organized operation by groups that joined together to keep Trump in power with violence. Trump knew they were armed, had close associates directly engaged with them, let them run rampant for hours and even egged them on during that time by demonizing his vice president.

If that does not amount to giving “aid or comfort” to those engaging in an insurrection against the United States, I don’t know what does.

