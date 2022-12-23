All the incentives point in the opposite direction. The more hyperbolic and reckless the “speech,” the further it spreads. And the greater the audience, the greater the revenue from advertising the platform reaps.

The Dec. 20 editorial “ How Twitter’s been destroyed, and how it might be saved ,” urging Twitter (and presumably other similar “social media” sites) to ensure that what’s posted is “fair and credible,” was whistling in the dark: It’s just not going to happen.

If Congress were a serious legislative body, it would long ago have repealed the statute that frees social media corporations from the restraints that, despite the First Amendment, newspapers and television stations observe to protect themselves from lawsuits. Magically, social media would take seriously the job of moderating the posted content and tamping down the hate speech they allow.

The Post and other legacy publishers and producers should inform consumers of the steps they take to ensure accuracy. The Post and others should inform the public that social media corporations don’t bother with this. Perhaps in time consumers will stop turning to Twitter, Facebook and others to get news — or at least become skeptical about the information they get there. Elon Musk’s Twitter rampage is no different, except in the size of the site’s audience and the fame of its owner.