Opinion Cassidy Hutchinson gets a message from the Trump team

December 23, 2022 at 6:27 p.m. EST
Released transcripts show that an aide working for Mark Meadows passed along a cryptic message the evening before former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave her second interview to the House Jan. 6 committee.

