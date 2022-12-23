I never thought I’d write a letter defending former president Donald Trump, but the vote by the House Ways and Means Committee to release his tax returns is a serious breach of his privacy and raises the possibility that our own privacy rights can be violated.

The committee has the right to investigate his tax returns. If it determines that Mr. Trump failed to pay his taxes, then his case should be referred to the Internal Revenue Service for criminal prosecution, where, in open court, his tax returns could be revealed and used to prove the government’s case. Until he’s criminally charged, Mr. Trump is entitled to the same rights and privileges enjoyed by all American taxpayers.