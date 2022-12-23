Regarding the Dec. 21 front-page article “Panel votes to release Trump’s taxes to public”:
The committee has the right to investigate his tax returns. If it determines that Mr. Trump failed to pay his taxes, then his case should be referred to the Internal Revenue Service for criminal prosecution, where, in open court, his tax returns could be revealed and used to prove the government’s case. Until he’s criminally charged, Mr. Trump is entitled to the same rights and privileges enjoyed by all American taxpayers.
Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.