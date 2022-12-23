Veterans across the country experience numerous barriers to health care, and a change being considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs could leave them without access to lifesaving care.
As a veteran and the chairman of the health administration committee for the largest veteran service organization in the country, I am gravely concerned about what this could mean for the health of the men and women who bravely served our country.
We cannot let our nation’s veterans lose access to this lifesaving service. That’s why I am calling on the VA to delay making any cuts to its reimbursement rate.
James Stanko, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
The writer is chairman of the American Legion’s health administration committee.