Veterans across the country experience numerous barriers to health care, and a change being considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs could leave them without access to lifesaving care.

The VA is proposing to cut its reimbursement rate for emergency air medical services, which could put veterans’ lives at risk. This change would force air medical bases across the country to close, disproportionately affecting rural veterans, many of whom live hours away from the nearest trauma center and rely on air ambulances for quick transport during medical emergencies.