Opinion If adopted, VA proposal would put veterans’ lives at risk

December 23, 2022 at 2:32 p.m. EST
The headquarters of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington in July 2019. (iStock)

Veterans across the country experience numerous barriers to health care, and a change being considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs could leave them without access to lifesaving care.

The VA is proposing to cut its reimbursement rate for emergency air medical services, which could put veterans’ lives at risk. This change would force air medical bases across the country to close, disproportionately affecting rural veterans, many of whom live hours away from the nearest trauma center and rely on air ambulances for quick transport during medical emergencies.

As a veteran and the chairman of the health administration committee for the largest veteran service organization in the country, I am gravely concerned about what this could mean for the health of the men and women who bravely served our country.

We cannot let our nation’s veterans lose access to this lifesaving service. That’s why I am calling on the VA to delay making any cuts to its reimbursement rate.

James Stanko, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The writer is chairman of the American Legion’s health administration committee.

