The Dec. 21 news article “ Wells Fargo to pay billions as a penalty ” reported that Wells Fargo has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines for harming at least 16 million consumer accounts. The harm included charging illegal overdraft fees, seizing customer accounts and bungling borrowers’ auto and mortgage loans.

Assuming these nefarious actions were committed by humans and not robots, important questions are raised. Who came up with these schemes? Who approved them? How high up in the organization were these activities known?

We often read about the misdeeds of corporations, but if we want these illegal actions to stop, there should be consequences for those individuals who committed or abided these harms, and the public should know.