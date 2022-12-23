Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Dec. 18 editorial “An undignified World Cup”: The 2022 Qatar World Cup, which concluded Dec. 18, epitomized what every World Cup should aspire to be: a unique global opportunity to promote unity, discover commonalities, and break down cultural barriers and misperceptions, with soccer as the unifying force.

We are proud to have successfully delivered an open, inclusive and safe tournament for all. Even some of our staunchest critics admit that the Qatar World Cup has been the safest, most family-friendly and most accessible World Cup yet. Many supporters, especially women and families, have highlighted the enhanced safety and experience provided by alcohol-free stadiums, while our tradition of warm hospitality ensured that all fans were able to enjoy the World Cup, each in their preferred ways.

The dramatic final was a fitting way to bring one of the best-ever World Cups to an end. The presentation of the bisht — a symbol of pride, honor and respect in our culture — by His Highness the Amir to Lionel Messi before he lifted the trophy embodied the tournament’s central message of cultural exchange and understanding.

Qatar has always been open to criticisms and new ideas, and acted swiftly to address challenges. On labor standards, we embraced engagement with critics and worked closely with international experts, including the International Labor Organization, to introduce sweeping reforms at a remarkable pace. Progress on the ground has been highlighted through regular, independent ILO reports.

The impact speaks for itself: Salaries of more than 280,000 workers were immediately adjusted to meet the new threshold after Qatar introduced the region’s first nondiscriminatory minimum wage in 2021; 420,000 workers switched employers after barriers to changing jobs were removed in 2020; and, beginning in 2015, more than 1.6 million workers are now covered by the Wage Protection System, which ensures wages are paid in full and on time. New mechanisms have been introduced to facilitate better access to justice for workers. This includes the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund, which is effective in providing compensation for workers and their families, reimbursing workers with nearly $320 million this year alone.

Millions of visitors have experienced our country, witnessing our warm, welcoming culture that values the rights of all people, ensures women are respected and embraces diversity of backgrounds. Opportunities to explore new cultures, discover shared values and challenge prejudices should be celebrated as a success for all.

Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, Washington

The writer is Qatar’s ambassador to the United States.

