Opinion Arlington already carries a housing burden

December 25, 2022 at 2:19 p.m. EST
The Sycamore Gardens neighborhood in Arlington on Dec. 11. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

The Dec. 17 editorial “More housing is needed in the D.C. region” called Arlington County a “beacon” because the County Board proposes to loosen zoning’s “iron grip” and allow construction of multi-unit buildings without those pesky “regulatory hurdles.” Let’s discuss the facts, which are far less anodyne.

Four percent of the D.C. metro area’s population lives in Arlington on less than one-half of one percent of the area’s land. Arlington already is very densely populated. In fact, more than 70 percent of our current housing is multifamily. Arlington County continues to surpass its share of the area’s annual goals for new housing. Arlington County housing director Anne Venezia has said, “We can confidently say we do have enough capacity within our current plans to enable the production that [Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments] has for Arlington targets.”

The county has more than 70,000 studio and one- and two-bedroom rentals, and hundreds more are either under construction or in the pipeline. The vast majority of “missing middle” units would be rentals, and most would be studios or have one or two bedrooms. These will not be the “family size” units the county says we need. The county estimates one unit of a duplex will go for more than $1 million, in the unlikely event it isn’t a rental. That is not affordable, or even attainable, housing for middle- and lower-income people.

Those “regulatory hurdles” prevent an 8,000-square-foot eight-plex from being built on a 5,000-square-foot lot, looming over an existing small house next door and incentivizing the razing of that house and others like it, which in the Arlington context, are likely relatively affordable. The missing middle proposal is not ready for prime time.

Barbara E. Taylor, Arlington

