The Dec. 17 editorial “ More housing is needed in the D.C. region ” called Arlington County a “beacon” because the County Board proposes to loosen zoning’s “iron grip” and allow construction of multi-unit buildings without those pesky “regulatory hurdles.” Let’s discuss the facts, which are far less anodyne.

The county has more than 70,000 studio and one- and two-bedroom rentals, and hundreds more are either under construction or in the pipeline. The vast majority of “missing middle” units would be rentals, and most would be studios or have one or two bedrooms. These will not be the “family size” units the county says we need. The county estimates one unit of a duplex will go for more than $1 million, in the unlikely event it isn’t a rental. That is not affordable, or even attainable, housing for middle- and lower-income people.