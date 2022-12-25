Kudos to the Dec. 22 Politics & the Nation article “Study: Textbooks lag behind on climate change,” about the failure of our higher education teaching materials to adequately address climate change and the political connection to this failure. This is what happens when conservative Christianity gets a voice in public policy. Evangelical assertions that “God wouldn’t let such a thing happen” or “it is part of some larger religious plan” are working their way into political policy because of the reliance of the Republican Party on the votes of religious conservatives.