That the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t have the expertise to audit tax filings from wealthy individuals isn’t news. As the Dec. 22 editorial “ Revealing records ” stated, “even if the agency wanted, it lacked the resources for a thorough review” of former president Donald Trump’s taxes (and reviews of other wealthy individuals).

The $80 billion being appropriated for the IRS can fix this problem, but not in the way Congress suggests. The money can’t fix it fast enough to review Mr. Trump’s taxes relatively soon or review other complex filings beginning with the 2022 tax year.

Assigning special talent within the IRS to review Mr. Trump’s taxes and other top earners will not suffice. Larger teams and people with a level of expertise the federal payroll cannot support are required. As do other federal agencies, the IRS should contract with major accounting firms to conduct complex audits. These firms have the requisite expertise. Protection of personal information under such a contract would have to be ensured, but this is not out of the ordinary for high-level federal contracts with private firms. Such contracts can be let within months, and audits can proceed for Mr. Trump’s past returns and for the 2022 returns of other top earners.