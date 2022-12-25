Whatever his remorse concerning the influence of his 1975 film on attitudes toward sharks, it’s not the “crazy sword fishermen” Steven Spielberg worries about who are responsible for the decimation of shark populations worldwide almost half a century later [“ 47 years on, Spielberg says he regrets impact ‘Jaws’ had on shark populations ,” Style, Dec. 21]. It’s the wholesale slaughter driven by a dangerous delicacy — shark fin soup — that has done nearly all of the harm.

The shark fin trade, which claims the lives of tens of millions of sharks every year, involves as grim and violent a cruelty as you’ll find: the slicing off of the animals’ fins and the flinging of their bodies back into the water to suffer and die. This month, the tide has turned as Congress passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, signed by President Biden, after the strongest possible bipartisan push. The legislation builds on previous measures to protect sharks by banning any trade in shark fins in the United States regardless of where the fins originated.