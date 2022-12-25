President Ronald Reagan would have backed Ukraine and its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, 100 percent. U.S. support was responsible for tearing down the Berlin Wall and tearing apart the Iron Curtain, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to resurrect.

Though concerns about the responsible use of U.S. weapons and efficient use of U.S. financial support are legitimate, this is a critical moment that could augur whether democracy or dictatorships dominate in our world. We should give Ukraine the support it needs now while we also seek to ensure that our contribution to world peace is used efficiently and responsibly. To do otherwise is likely to result in European — and eventually worldwide — democracies ending with a whimper.