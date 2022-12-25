Thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the United States between April 12 and 24 find ourselves in jeopardy. We and thousands of Ukrainians like us entered through the checkpoint at the open border for Ukrainians between Mexico and the United States during that 12-day period.

Each of us was admitted as a “parolee,” and we are legally allowed to stay in the United States until April. Because of the dates we arrived, we are not eligible for either temporary protected status or the Uniting for Ukraine program. We are allowed to stay only for one year, and we would be made to leave the United States in April, even if Russia continues to attack Ukraine.