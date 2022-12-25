The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Ukrainian refugees face a perilous return to war

December 25, 2022 at 2:24 p.m. EST
Ukrainians seeking asylum in the United States walk at the El Chaparral port of entry on April 7. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the United States between April 12 and 24 find ourselves in jeopardy. We and thousands of Ukrainians like us entered through the checkpoint at the open border for Ukrainians between Mexico and the United States during that 12-day period.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Each of us was admitted as a “parolee,” and we are legally allowed to stay in the United States until April. Because of the dates we arrived, we are not eligible for either temporary protected status or the Uniting for Ukraine program. We are allowed to stay only for one year, and we would be made to leave the United States in April, even if Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

We are afraid for the lives of our children and cannot go back into the war. Our houses, schools and cities are destroyed. We are asking for help to maintain our legal status to be able to legally remain in the United States.

The thousands of Ukrainians who arrived April 12-24 need the humanitarian parole for legal stay in the United States extended until the humanitarian situation in Ukraine changes.

Karyna Falko, College Park

Loading...