Thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the United States between April 12 and 24 find ourselves in jeopardy. We and thousands of Ukrainians like us entered through the checkpoint at the open border for Ukrainians between Mexico and the United States during that 12-day period.
We are afraid for the lives of our children and cannot go back into the war. Our houses, schools and cities are destroyed. We are asking for help to maintain our legal status to be able to legally remain in the United States.
The thousands of Ukrainians who arrived April 12-24 need the humanitarian parole for legal stay in the United States extended until the humanitarian situation in Ukraine changes.
Karyna Falko, College Park