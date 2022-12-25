Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration; iStock)

Vincent Burke was a reporter for the Cleveland News and worked in advertising. He is the author of “Forgiveness: A Gay Man’s Memoir.” It took me a lifetime to muster the courage to rate my own life, so I hesitate to advise anyone to stop and do it while they’re young. But if you’re daring, please don’t wait eight decades, as I did. Do what a smart business does, and perform an audit while there’s time to make changes.

What brought me to put a number on my life was writing a memoir. But I was already 87. At that age, just about every notable life event is water under the bridge and too late to do anything about. No improvement possible on something that happened 50 years ago. When you’re young, you can change things.

Health and happiness are key words as you begin this appraisal. Consider whether it has been worth getting out of bed in the morning. Count friends, vacations, nights on the town, good meals, good sex. Take points off for bad things: bad decisions, bad boss, bad luck.

I gave a low rating — 2 or 3 out of 10 — to my life up to the time I graduated from high school. Surprisingly, my father’s abandonment of our family when I was 3 didn’t have a whole lot to do with the dismal score.

What was to blame was one particular problem: hiding my sexual orientation. In today’s more liberal society, teens are frank. Young people march before the Supreme Court, brandishing placards proclaiming their gayness. In fact, no one seems reticent to reveal all. Politicians are candid, too. Think of the governor of Colorado, the incoming governors of Oregon and Massachusetts, the U.S. transportation secretary. I wonder whether I enclosed myself in a closet for nothing. Maybe if I had waved a sign, my early life would have rated higher.

I think it’s urgent to evaluate life after your first few years in a job. If your employment brings your rating down, surely don’t stick with it for life. I was a reporter for a big-city newspaper for six years, and I loved the turmoil of the newsroom at deadline, but I hated certain things — like interviewing someone who just lost a loved one in a horrible accident. If I had thought about rating my life then, I would probably have given it a 4 — but a better job, in advertising, was just around the corner.

And so was a perfect companion. I met someone and began a good relationship that lasted 40 years, until his death. This union would have done wonders for my rating number, if I had been tracking it — probably an enviable 8. I now am at 18 years with my present partner, who is helping me continue the high rating. (The coveted 10 has stayed out of reach mostly because of little annoyances, like losing my hair. Probably cost me a point.)

So I suggest that you rate your present relationship or relationships, short or long. Attention: Do this at your own risk. I accept no responsibility for breakups.

How should grief affect a person’s life rating? Everyone faces the death of a loved one. Maybe your rating should consider how you managed it. In my case, the loss of my first partner led me to get wildly busy. I added a room, joined a gay men’s club, got a cat.

My present partner does a lot of volunteer work, and I do none. So should he get a few points for contributing to the world? I decided I deserved to lose a few.

Financial status is tricky — a good life rating can’t be bought. But I can’t deny money is a factor. I did well in my career and investments, and my partners and I have been able to afford to live in wonderful places. That certainly enhanced my rating.

A downward influence on my final number is that I never had children. Being gay, I never married a woman. So I missed having a warm, extended family with grandchildren, probably great-grandchildren by now. However, I do have wonderful friends whom I’ve had since my 20s. Those long relationships definitely added a couple of points.

Look at your life overall. The big question to answer: Have you been happy most of the time? I answered “yes.” Have you made others happy? Woe is you if you can’t answer that yes, also.

Eventually, I settled on a life rating of 9 for myself. Not bad, huh? But I still wish I’d done this at 45. I wonder what the score would have been, and what changes it might have inspired.

So go ahead and rate your life. Remember, it’s not for the meek. And start by giving yourself a point or two for bravery.

