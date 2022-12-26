I disagree with Catherine Rampell’s conjecture in her Dec. 23 op-ed, “ Why did the IRS fumble on Trump audits? ,” that the Internal Revenue Service might have dropped the ball on former president Donald Trump’s tax audits for benign reasons such as disorganization or incompetence. Mr. Trump demanded loyalty like no previous president. He fired personnel with impunity , and, in at least one case, tried to remove a pension . He ridiculed them in public if they failed to do his bidding or embarrassed him in any way.

If Republicans were genuinely serious about integrity and ethics at the federal executive level, they would introduce legislation to mandate rigorous standards of behavior for those officials. For example, it could require that 10 years of tax records be released by the president and vice president, Cabinet secretaries and deputy secretaries, the Senate majority and minority leaders, the speaker and minority leader of the House and Supreme Court justices. The legislation could also require the president and vice president to place all assets in a blind trust administered by nonfamily members and to define emoluments for the president and vice president to mean any foreign or domestic business-related income irrespective of monetary value. Another feature could require that for the above named officials their financial disclosure statements’ asset and liability fields be within $1,000 of value (not the extra-large range that now exists); prohibit individual stock transactions by Cabinet officers and all federal elected officials; and prohibit everyone at a level of General Service 15 and above, Foreign Service FS-01 and above and military rank of colonel (or equivalent) and above from advising, counseling, representing, advising or lobbying for any foreign governments or its instrumentalities, parastatals or agents.