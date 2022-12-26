As the Loudoun County School Board searches for a new superintendent, a core competency of this new leader must be a strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and running an efficient, sustainable school system.
The new superintendent can start with a solid plan to transition the entire school bus fleet to electric.
Loudoun schools are working with manufacturers to ensure that the current small number of electric buses on the road get students to school safely and on time. The good news is that these electric buses need less maintenance over time, and the savings can instead be invested in the classroom.
And getting rid of toxic diesel fumes from internal combustion engines is so much better for the young and growing lungs of our children.
But Loudoun schools cannot realize a 100 percent transition to electric buses until other jurisdictions begin this transformation, as students travel to other places for sports competitions and field trips. Schools across the commonwealth must also install electric charging stations for school buses.
Federal funding is now flowing for these climate-friendly investments. Virginia must move quickly together into a future of clean electric buses.
Andrea McGimsey, Ashburn
The writer is executive director of the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.