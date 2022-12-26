Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Loudoun County School Board searches for a new superintendent, a core competency of this new leader must be a strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and running an efficient, sustainable school system. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight We are educating our children to be strong members of society, but their future is increasingly threatened by our profligate use of fossil fuels and the resulting climate impacts. We must quickly transition our society to clean energy, and our public schools should model that transformation.

The new superintendent can start with a solid plan to transition the entire school bus fleet to electric.

Loudoun schools are working with manufacturers to ensure that the current small number of electric buses on the road get students to school safely and on time. The good news is that these electric buses need less maintenance over time, and the savings can instead be invested in the classroom.

And getting rid of toxic diesel fumes from internal combustion engines is so much better for the young and growing lungs of our children.

But Loudoun schools cannot realize a 100 percent transition to electric buses until other jurisdictions begin this transformation, as students travel to other places for sports competitions and field trips. Schools across the commonwealth must also install electric charging stations for school buses.

Federal funding is now flowing for these climate-friendly investments. Virginia must move quickly together into a future of clean electric buses.

Andrea McGimsey, Ashburn

The writer is executive director of the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.

