I enjoyed reading the Dec. 22 Style article “ Remember the pay phone? This man is bringing them back at no cost. ,” which described the efforts of Mike Dank to bring back public telephones in Philadelphia, in bookstores, libraries, art spaces, soup kitchens, community centers and other public spaces.

As the article noted, not everyone carries a cellphone. Even people who normally carry a cellphone might forget to bring it with them on occasion or lose it, have it stolen or have it rendered nonfunctional for lack of battery charge or because of a network failure. Homeless people and victims of domestic violence have a particular need for this service. But any one of us — whether we normally carry cellphones or not — might on occasion be stuck in an emergency situation without access to a phone.