I enjoyed reading the Dec. 22 Style article “Remember the pay phone? This man is bringing them back at no cost.,” which described the efforts of Mike Dank to bring back public telephones in Philadelphia, in bookstores, libraries, art spaces, soup kitchens, community centers and other public spaces.
Mr. Dank is working in Philadelphia to expand the availability of public telephones. As a resident of Maryland who by choice does not own or use a cellphone, I would like to see the public telephone brought back in use, throughout Maryland, D.C. and Virginia — indeed, throughout the United States.
Though I wouldn’t mind putting in a nickel, dime or quarter to make a call from such a telephone, I think it preferable that the public telephone service be free to use. I tend to carry a few coins in my pocket, but not everybody does.
Creating and maintaining the system could be funded by state or local governments or through private donations to a charity set up for this purpose, or by a combination of these funding sources.
Deborah Vollmer, Chevy Chase