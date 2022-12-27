Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 25 front-page article about Cody Johnson, “An unlikely rebel against Trumpism,” was indeed refreshing. It showed that despite the likes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former president Donald Trump and others, there is hope and salvation for the country. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Mr. Johnson is to be commended for allowing his well-reasoned story to be told. Hopefully, his actions will lead millions of other American citizens to rethink their positions on election denial and act accordingly in the 2024 election. With clear thinking, the United States can only benefit.

Jerry McDermott, Largo

The article about Cody Johnson stopped me in my tracks. The headline about a rebel in rural Georgia caught my eye, and I had to read the entire story. Fairmount and Jasper are cities I have driven through many times on my way to the mountains, so much so that I know them by heart without using Google Maps. I am from northwest Georgia and now live in a similar city in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border. Everything I read felt too familiar: the handmade Trump signs, red hats and car stickers, and the “one traffic light” towns dependent on revenue from factories.

As a teacher, I was happy to read that Mr. Johnson’s elementary school principal gave him a copy of “The Hobbit” instead of punishing him, even more so when a librarian encouraged him to keep a copy of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s writings. Mr. Johnson was made to grow up way too fast, but he knew that he needed to make a difference and vote with his morals.

To stand up against violence, hate, racism and discrimination, we must make our voices heard. Like Mr. Johnson, we all need to learn who we want to be as a person. Emerson was right when he said, “Whoso would be a man must be a nonconformist. … Absolve you to yourself, and you shall have the suffrage of the world.” Because of men like Mr. Johnson, there is hope for Georgia.

Erin Worthington, Cleveland, Tenn.

After reading “An unlikely rebel against Trumpism,” I knew how the future of Demon Copperhead, the main character in Barbara Kingsolver’s novel of the same name, would turn out.

The article profiled a real community, so much like the one in Ms. Kingsolver’s novel, where the people are so kind and generous with each other yet feel stuck in place and forgotten by the rest of America. It certainly raised many questions, starting with how urbanites, suburbanites and solid rural folk can truly encounter each other to create meaningful societal change.

Bob Jacobs, Silver Spring

