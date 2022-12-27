Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 24 editorial “Recommendations that would preserve democracy” recognized that the Senate should have barred former president Donald Trump from office at his second impeachment trial in 2021, but urged Congress not to pursue barring him from office now under the 14th Amendment lest Mr. Trump become a martyr. This makes no sense. If Mr. Trump loses the next election, he will martyr himself (again), saying that the election was stolen and likely inciting more widespread political violence.

It is not in Republicans’ interest to let Mr. Trump run again if congressional democracy defenders make a public effort to get him barred. The Senate should continue the Jan. 6 committee’s work, with a focus on barring Mr. Trump. Congressional democracy defenders should say repeatedly that the American people will hold those who try to put him on the ballot responsible when Mr. Trump predictably escalates ongoing political violence. Because Mr. Trump will throw any Republican under the bus who opposes him, supporting him will not empower Republicans even if he seizes power again. And congressional Trump backers will suffer politically if Mr. Trump does what we should expect after a loss.

If democracy defenders in Congress make a concerted effort, they have a small chance of keeping Trump off the ballot — and a high probability of taking votes from election negaters.

David Driesen, DeWitt, N.Y.

Regarding Joe Davidson’s excellent and timely Dec. 24 Federal Insider column on the House’s investigation of domestic terrorism and violent racist extremism, and the danger that the new Republican majority will shut it down [“Probe of white extremism all but expected to end,” news]:

Rep. Andy Biggs’s (R-Ariz.) pathetic, failed effort to define the suspect in the mass shooting in Buffalo as a “socialist” is certainly ominous. Note, however, that the Senate also has relevant oversight responsibilities through the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) did an excellent job running the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Perhaps a handoff from Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) to Mr. Peters could be arranged, if necessary.

Anthony Fainberg, Bethesda

Both before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the former president was aided and abetted by an army of lawyers filing bogus lawsuits and, according to Ms. Hutchinson, advising clients to lie. Though the most prominent of Mr. Trump’s lawyers are facing sanctions for their conduct, the profession would be greatly enhanced by the investigation of, and placement of sanctions on, the lawyers who similarly abandoned their oaths in order to further Mr. Trump’s criminal enterprise.

Paul Gutermann, Potomac

Does no one hear the echo? On Jan. 6, 2021, the devastating lack of communication and coordination among security, intelligence, military and law enforcement agencies in D.C. reflected the same tragic deficiencies uncovered in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. How can this happen twice? Have we made no progress?

Lana Nelson, Annapolis

