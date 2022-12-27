The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Jewish people help make the Montgomery County Council diverse

December 27, 2022 at 2:27 p.m. EST
Members of the Montgomery County Council are sworn in Dec. 5 at the Music Center at Strathmore. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Dec. 19 Metro article “Tensions over equity, transparency within a new Montgomery council” addressed an important topic but, unfortunately, continued The Post’s habit of erasing Jewish identity when it comes to diversity.

Part of the article was about the new president and vice president of the county council being “White” men and not reflecting the diversity of the county. However, the article failed to note that both Evan Glass (At Large) and Andrew Friedson (District 1) are Jewish and, thus, should be included in any calculation of diversity.

Jews are a small minority in this country and yet are subject to more religiously motivated hate crimes than any other group. We have a longer history than probably any other group in the West of being persecuted and dehumanized by white supremacy in Europe. The antisemitic trope that Jews are too privileged to count as a protected minority does not belong, even implicitly, in a Post article.

Gary Skulnik, Silver Spring

