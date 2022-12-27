Part of the article was about the new president and vice president of the county council being “White” men and not reflecting the diversity of the county. However, the article failed to note that both Evan Glass (At Large) and Andrew Friedson (District 1) are Jewish and, thus, should be included in any calculation of diversity.

The Dec. 19 Metro article “ Tensions over equity, transparency within a new Montgomery council ” addressed an important topic but, unfortunately, continued The Post’s habit of erasing Jewish identity when it comes to diversity.

Jews are a small minority in this country and yet are subject to more religiously motivated hate crimes than any other group. We have a longer history than probably any other group in the West of being persecuted and dehumanized by white supremacy in Europe. The antisemitic trope that Jews are too privileged to count as a protected minority does not belong, even implicitly, in a Post article.