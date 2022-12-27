Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. economy hit a milestone this year: All 22 million jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic were fully recovered. But that doesn’t mean workers went back to the same jobs. One of the sectors struggling the most to rebound is K-12 public education, which is still down more than 270,000 employees.

There is an educator shortage in the United States, but it is crucial to understand the details. First, this is about more than teachers. That 270,000 figure includes a lot fewer bus drivers, custodians and other support staff. Second, education isn’t simply about getting enough warm bodies into classrooms; it’s about having effective and qualified teachers and staff. The best analysis of the situation this fall, from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, indicates a teacher shortage of nearly 2 percent, but more than 5 percent of positions are currently held by under-qualified teachers. Third, the shortage isn’t nationwide. It’s much worse in some schools and in some subjects.

In October, nearly half of public schools were still struggling to fill at least one teacher vacancy, according to a recently released Education Department survey. But schools in high-poverty neighborhoods were significantly more likely to have unfilled positions. Similarly, school districts report having an especially hard time finding special education, computer science and foreign language teachers, and bus drivers and custodial staff.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, but many signs indicate it worsened during the pandemic. Teachers experienced extreme levels of burnout from Zoom classes and safety concerns during the early days of the pandemic. Then came the culture wars that put teachers and staff under constant scrutiny over any conversations involving history, racism and sexuality. Throw in the Great Resignation, a tight labor market and rapidly rising pay in other professions, and the net result has been some teachers and staff retiring early. Others have quit and gone to work in different professions. And some recent graduates have decided not to enter education at all.

There are two glaring takeaways from all this: The first is it’s crazy that in 2022 the United States lacks real-time data on educator shortages. States and districts need to understand where the problems are, and in many places that data is either unavailable or not reported publicly. The second is that pay needs to rise in education, especially for some roles.

Certain positions are clearly harder to recruit for — and have been for years. Some places have begun experimenting with paying bonuses. Hawaii, for example, started offering a $10,000-a-year bonus to special education teachers in January 2020. The result was an immediate jump in special education teacher recruitment and retention for the 2020-2021 school year. Hawaii offers similar “differential pay” of $3,000 to $8,000 for teachers willing to go to schools that have long been hard to staff. The results have been so good that state lawmakers have continued funding this initiative.

The labor market might loosen a little in 2023, but no one is expecting a return to the early 2010s when workers were plentiful and jobs were scarce. Retail giant Target is now paying some workers up to $24 an hour to start. State and local lawmakers need to respond to this new reality.

Education has long been considered a calling, but that doesn’t mean teachers and staff won’t leave if they are substantially underpaid. An analysis this month from the Economic Policy Institute spells out how teachers in the early 1990s were, on average, paid about 5 percent less than college graduates in other professions. Today, they are paid close to 25 percent less. There is no shortage of people who want to work in education, the report concludes, but there’s a scarcity of qualified teachers who are “willing to work at current wages and under current working conditions.”

Communities can either pay more to attract and retain educators or they can lower their standards. The better solution is obvious.

“If the bar we set is that we just have someone hired to fill a position, then we’re settling for far less than we should as a nation and a society,” said Matthew Kraft, associate professor of education and economics at Brown University.

Right now, schools are sitting on a massive infusion of cash from federal pandemic relief aid that must be spent by 2024. If this were the private sector, that money would already be going toward higher pay and bonuses, especially for hard-to-fill roles.

