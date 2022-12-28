Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was Jew-ish.” — George Santos “I am not a fraud.” — also George Santos, who led voters to believe that he worked at Goldman Sachs (he did not) and Citigroup (also no), graduated from Baruch College (he did not, in fact, graduate from college), owned multiple rental properties (no) and had family members who escaped the Nazis during World War II (not according to a lot of people who have looked into it!).

While we are on the subject of exaggerations, I must come clean about a few equally minor, tiny distortions I, too, made on my résumé, although by “on my résumé, I mean “in speeches, and on my website,” not, actually, on a résumé at all. That lie about the distortions being on a résumé is a freebie!

When I said, “I worked for Goldman Sachs on Wall Street,” I meant Gold Man Sax, a human statue who paints himself gold and plays the saxophone. He is on Wall Street, though.

When I said that I went to Oxford University like the Great Gatsby, I meant that I did not go to Oxford University.

When I said that I possessed over a dozen properties, I meant properties in the sense of “characteristics.” Among those properties are height, weight, mass and density! That’s four already!

When I said that I owned six houses and one hotel, I meant in a game of Monopoly I once played.

When I said “I won a Pulitzer Prize,” that was a misquote. I actually said, “I want a Pulitzer Prize.” Those T’s will get you every time!

When I said, “I invented penicillin!” I was joking.

When I said, “You can cross the river on my back and I certainly will not sting you,” I meant it at the time. I changed. People change.

When I said, “I have a Purple Heart,” I meant literally, inside my body.

When I said, “I HAVE AN EGOT,” I thought that was how ego was spelled. Those T’s will get you every time! Also, my caps lock was stuck.

When I said, “Where did my money come from? Don’t worry about it,” I meant, “Seriously, don’t worry about it!” I would never mislead you about wanting the source of my funds to remain as mysterious as possible!

When I said, “The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is an award I have received,” everything about that sentence was true except the final three words, which, due to a clerical error, were inserted into my brain and uttered by my mouth.

When I said, “I am not a crook,” I meant a shepherd’s crook. Obviously, I am a person.

When I said what sounded like “I have not committed any crimes,” I actually was saying, “I have not committed NE Crimes,” Northeast Crimes, a special category of crimes that can be committed only in the state of Maine.

When I said, “I am Sully Sullenberger. I did the miracle on the Hudson. This is my real life story. You can take it to the bank. I am the hero pilot!” I misspoke again, very badly. I was trying to say, “I would never lie to the people of New York’s 3rd District!”

When I said, “It matters what I say about myself, because the way our representative political system works is that people elect someone to vote and legislate on their behalf, and they must be able to trust the character of the person to whom they give their voice. If the story they are told is a lie, and they have given their power into the hands of someone they do not know at all, a person whose money’s origins and whose own origins they in fact know nothing of, this is a profound breach of trust! Or I’m not good old reliable Jewish gay Republican George Santos!” I meant, “My name is not technically Good Old Reliable Jewish Gay Republican George Santos! Technically, my name is just George Santos.”

