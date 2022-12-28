Mr. Capehart wrote that Ms. Harris made a good speech in Munich and another in Thailand, where she also had a “brief encounter” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Oh, and she met with a lot of people to build a coalition to protect civil rights that might be threatened in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision denying abortion rights.

In 50 years as a reader of The Post, I have rarely encountered an article that seeks to curry favor from a public official as blatantly as did Jonathan Capehart in his Dec. 23 Friday Opinion column about Vice President Harris, “ Kamala Harris had a most excellent 2022 .”

The funny thing is that the word “immigration” never appeared in the column. Yet, President Biden put Ms. Harris in charge of solving that problem, which is a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions. It certainly wasn’t a “most excellent” year for the hundreds of thousands of migrants who crossed the border in 2022, nor for the millions in the border cities and northern cities where these asylum seekers are aggravating the already serious problem of homelessness and other issues.