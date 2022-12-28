In 50 years as a reader of The Post, I have rarely encountered an article that seeks to curry favor from a public official as blatantly as did Jonathan Capehart in his Dec. 23 Friday Opinion column about Vice President Harris, “Kamala Harris had a most excellent 2022.”
The funny thing is that the word “immigration” never appeared in the column. Yet, President Biden put Ms. Harris in charge of solving that problem, which is a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions. It certainly wasn’t a “most excellent” year for the hundreds of thousands of migrants who crossed the border in 2022, nor for the millions in the border cities and northern cities where these asylum seekers are aggravating the already serious problem of homelessness and other issues.
Immigration is a terrible problem — for the migrants and for all Americans. Yet, the vice president seems to studiously avoid her charge, seeking to duck being hurt politically by association. Until Ms. Harris and the administration she represents take steps to control the crisis on the border, the two years remaining in her term will be far from “most excellent.”
Barry Blechman, Washington