When Selina Meyer ran for president on Season 3 of HBO’s “Veep,” she published a book, naturally ghostwritten by one of her aides. We never learn much about “Some New Beginnings: Our Next American Journey,” but the spot-on title, and the fact that it is clearly devoid of any literary merit, capture quite well the genre of presidential campaign books.

These volumes offer precious little insight or analysis but brim with optimism and inspiration; the candidates are forever going on journeys, learning lessons, finding hope and charting a path toward a bright future for America. Hackneyed advice from elders is presented as the soul of profundity (You can do whatever you dream if you set your mind to it!), and though they might make an innocuous mistake or two, in the end, the candidates show themselves to be smarter and more righteous than everyone around them.

Though they tend to be formulaic and forgettable, the publishing industry continues to churn these works out, with everyone who’s even contemplating a run for the White House penning a book explaining what they’re mad about, their uplifting vision for America, or both. Here are some books by potential Republican presidential candidates that have either been released this year or will be released between now and 2024:

If a potential GOP candidate hasn’t signed a book contract, they probably aren’t serious about running. But all these tomes raise a question: Who in their right mind is going to pay $28 to read one of these things? And why do they keep getting published?

As historian Jill Lepore noted in the New Yorker a few years ago, “Since 1824, no Presidential election year has passed without a campaign biography, printed about the time a candidate is nominated, chiefly for the purpose of getting him elected.” Andrew Jackson established the tradition by commissioning a hagiography that year, but modern campaign biographies are authored by the candidates themselves. Or at least they claim to be; a close read of the acknowledgements usually reveals who the ghostwriter was.

The real precursor of the modern campaign book is “Profiles in Courage,” John F. Kennedy’s 1956 portrait of brave public servants. Mostly written by his aide Ted Sorensen and the recipient of a questionable Pulitzer Prize, it helped establish the young Kennedy as a national figure when he ran for president a few years later.

That’s what candidates are after: the veneer of seriousness that comes from a couple of hundred pages printed and bound, no matter how banal the ideas contained therein.

Most of these works don’t impart that seriousness; instead, they’re quickly forgotten. In a remainder pile somewhere in America sits a never-opened copy of 2011’s “This Is Herman Cain!: My Journey to the White House,” alongside Tim Pawlenty’s “Courage to Stand: An American Story,” not to be confused with Michele Bachmann’s “Core of Conviction: My Story,” both of which came out that same year.

Eight years later, as they decided their primary votes, Democrats could have read Amy Klobuchar’s “The Senator Next Door: A Memoir from the Heartland,” John Delaney’s “The Right Answer: How We Can Unify Our Divided Nation” or Julián Castro’s “An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up From My American Dream,” had they been so inclined. Which very few of them were.

The majority of the entries in this genre range from the mediocre to the spectacularly bad, but every once in a while one becomes a success, like John McCain’s “Faith of My Fathers” or Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope.” Both were fairly well-regarded at the time, at least for the genre, and became bestsellers. But that was as much because McCain and Obama were compelling personalities who got lots of positive media coverage as it was the quality of the writing.

Pre-presidential-run books “rarely make the bestseller list at the end of the year,” says Kristen McLean, the executive director of business development and primary industry analyst at NPD Bookscan, which tracks book sales. Nevertheless, she told me, there are at least three factors that lead publishers toward issuing these titles.

First, you never know: A candidate’s book just might be the next “Audacity of Hope” and make money for years to come. Second, “some of the books are going to be commercially viable enough,” not being huge hits but selling enough copies to ensure that the publisher doesn’t lose money on the deal. And finally, some are put out by either ideologically oriented publishers like the conservative Regnery, or smaller houses happy to have a senator or a governor in their stable, even if the “Big 5” publishers weren’t interested.

Clever prognosticators might even watch book sales to spot dark-horse candidates; McLean told me that Pete Buttigieg’s “Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge and a Model for America’s Future,” which was released in early 2019, “sold very well considering he was a mayor of a small city,” which could have been an early indication of Buttigieg’s appeal. And if a candidate is put on the ticket, their tedious tome could suddenly start flying off the shelves. Kamala D. Harris’s “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” was just one more on the pile until she was named Joe Biden’s running mate; it wound up becoming a bestseller.

Then there are “special sales” — not through bookstores or Amazon, but bulk purchases by, for instance, a candidate’s political action committee. If the PAC is going to buy thousands of copies to distribute to supporters or donors, that might cover the publisher’s costs. This is one way candidates try to get on the bestseller lists, which “people are always trying to game,” McLean says, despite efforts by Bookscan and newspapers to account for such tricks.

Every candidate thinks they are going to capture the public’s imagination; it’s why they run in the first place, and why they think people will be interested in what they write. But what they and their ghostwriters usually come up with is so dull, even the most hard-core political junkie would struggle to get through it. So the next time you consider buying a candidate’s book, you might ask yourself: Do we really want to encourage them?

