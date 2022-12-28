Regarding the Dec. 26 news article “GOP’s 2024 hopefuls on move”:
To win in a Republican primary, candidates must make the nearly nonexistent issue of voter fraud a feature of their campaign. They must deny the rights of “dreamers” to become citizens, and they must promote the idea that large swaths of mostly urban and poor and minority voters should be suspected of voting illegally.
In the eight presidential elections since 1992, Republicans have won the popular vote just once. Because of the electoral college, which makes a handful of states politically important, Republicans will spend an outsize majority of their time, energy and money trying to deny the votes in cities. It is a shameful exercise, and it will ensure that the Republicans try to impede any progress we make in education, the environment and the health of our country in the future.
Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.