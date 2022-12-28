The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion What to watch for in the Republican primary

December 28, 2022 at 1:54 p.m. EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a possible presidential candidate, on Nov. 19 in Las Vegas. (David Becker for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 26 news article “GOP’s 2024 hopefuls on move”:

As we move toward the season of figuring out which of the many Republicans will enter the race to become the party’s presidential nominee, we should recognize the constraints that will be placed on the ones who hope to win. Candidates for the nomination will face a choice. Will they speak of leading a party that hopes to win over more voters, or will they seek to reduce the number of potential voters who are likely to lean Democratic? We all know the answer.

To win in a Republican primary, candidates must make the nearly nonexistent issue of voter fraud a feature of their campaign. They must deny the rights of “dreamers” to become citizens, and they must promote the idea that large swaths of mostly urban and poor and minority voters should be suspected of voting illegally.

In the eight presidential elections since 1992, Republicans have won the popular vote just once. Because of the electoral college, which makes a handful of states politically important, Republicans will spend an outsize majority of their time, energy and money trying to deny the votes in cities. It is a shameful exercise, and it will ensure that the Republicans try to impede any progress we make in education, the environment and the health of our country in the future.

Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

