Thanks to Brian Calley for his Dec. 26 op-ed, “Why are schools submitting kids to this barbaric treatment?.” I’ve never forgotten an incident in fifth grade, long ago in 1956, when Ronnie, a lively and funny prankster, was forced to the floor by our plump male teacher. The teacher sat on young Ronnie. Laughter turned to tears, and only when Ronnie screamed did the teacher get up.

I don’t recall Ronnie having any disability, but he did “act up” and was frequently sent to stay alone in the “cloakroom.” Decades later, at a school reunion, someone mentioned that teacher as a humorous memory. Ronnie was there, grimaced and turned away. We all suddenly knew our great friendly teacher was a punisher.

There’s no place for any of the practices Mr. Calley mentioned. How can any teacher justify such treatment?

Martha Berryman, Austin

Brian Calley might have been a lieutenant governor of Michigan, but I would bet that he never spent a single day teaching 30 children in a classroom that is understaffed.

I worked for more than 30 years with children with special needs. The vast majority of my colleagues welcomed special-needs children when we were properly staffed. The following oversimplified statement of his is flat-out untrue: “Each use of restraint and seclusion diminishes the future of any child subjected to it.”

Come on. I was removed from church once, but it taught me a valuable lesson. My future was not “diminished.” Temporary removal or restraint of students might be necessary at times, but having a well-staffed place where a student can go to calm down would reduce the need for restraints.

Whether it is the actions of former president Donald Trump or the snitch line begun by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), I hope that with the waning of these types of politicians, we are seeing an end to this oversimplified, punitive treatment of school staff. Our schools make easy targets for ambitious political wannabes. Now, Mr. Youngkin wonders why we have a teaching shortage. Please. Try funding K-12 schools the way we fund college football.

Linda Spollen Haile, Edinburg, Va.

