Southwest Airlines was the grinch that stole this year’s Christmas for travelers across the country. The airline has canceled more than 15,000 flights since Dec. 22, stranding passengers and crew for days. Even worse were the horror stories of passengers unable to reach customer assistance, let alone rebook their flights, and sleeping en masse at airports. While every other U.S. airline managed to get back on track shortly after the rough Christmas week weather, Southwest has only seen its problems escalate: It accounted for more than 90 percent of Wednesday’s flight cancellations by U.S. airlines and about 99 percent of Thursday’s — a full week after the winter storm initially hit the Midwest. This is no longer about weather affecting flights. It’s about basic competence, and Southwest deserves a failing grade.

At a minimum, Southwest should fully compensate affected passengers and swiftly upgrade its outdated computer system. Giving full refunds for canceled flights and paying for food and hotel stays are the least the airline can do. But nothing can make up for missed holiday meals and hugs with family or having to forgo highly anticipated vacations. Many customers can’t even rebook on Southwest until Saturday — or later. Getting their baggage back is yet another nightmare.

The core problem is Southwest’s failure to modernize its infrastructure. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told CNN the airline still uses phones and a computing system from three decades ago. While 1990s fashion might be back en vogue for teenagers, that era’s data processors should not be running one of the nation’s largest airlines in 2022. The system was unable to figure out where crews were, making it impossible to match up pilots, flight attendants and planes.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called the situation “unacceptable” and plans to investigate the meltdown. “From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage,” he said.

What’s particularly egregious is the fact that Southwest had the money to upgrade its systems but chose to hand it to shareholders instead. The airline recently announced it would pay a dividend again that amounts to $428 million a year. Southwest also received more than $7 billion from the U.S. federal government to shore up its operations during the pandemic. It paid a quarterly dividend for years before the coronavirus struck, signaling to Wall Street that the airline had cash to spare.

In other words, given a choice, Southwest put its investors ahead of its customers and crew. Now, the full ramifications of those decisions are causing massive pain — and what will almost certainly be a collapse of trust from the budget-minded travelers who have consistently ranked it among the best airlines when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Chief Executive Bob Jordan is promising to make needed upgrades and has vowed to “go above and beyond” for those who have been impacted.

But the fact is, Southwest should have seen the debacle coming and averted it long before now. This isn’t the first time Southwest has had this kind of systemwide meltdown. In October 2021, the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over four days, blaming bad weather in Florida. The ordeal cost the airline $75 million. Executives apologized and handed out vouchers to irate customers. As recently as Dec. 21, The Post reported, an internal company memo foreshadowed the current crisis. As the storm was preparing to hit, the memo warned, Southwest’s Denver operation was reaching a “state of operational emergency” because of an “unusually high number of absences” of ramp employees, who handle baggage and help planes park at gates.

Southwest markets itself as a different kind of carrier — a plucky, friendly one that shook up the stodgy airline industry in the 1970s to make jet travel easier, more flexible and more affordable. The airline prides itself on its corporate culture, unfailingly nice employees, cabins where there are no seat assignments and fares that are often among the cheapest to be found. Its logo is in the shape of a heart, and its stock symbol is LUV. All of that — as well as Southwest’s bottom line — has now been put at risk by its leadership’s shortsighted decisions to ignore needed investments while tending to investors.

