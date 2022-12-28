I agree that D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) can restructure committees and assign members to head committees. Mr. Mendelson assigned Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) to head the new committee on hospitals and “health equity” to “accommodate” Mr. Gray’s recovery from a stroke. “Health equity” might address Ward 7 residents’ significant degree of health disparities and needs. A hospital such as the one debuting soon for care in Wards 7 and 8 would fall under the new committee. That committee falls short of the full oversight of the Health Committee, which oversees the Department of Health Care Finance, which addresses Medicaid and Medicare.