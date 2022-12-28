As a probate attorney for incapacitated people and a Ward 7 resident, I was concerned by the Dec. 22 Metro article “Gray objects to his reduced role in proposed council committee assignment.”
The council deferred determination of “incapacity” of individuals to the Superior Court, pursuant to the D.C. Code. The court has not ruled Mr. Gray is incapacitated. It’s inappropriate for the chairman to change Mr. Gray’s assignment based on his health.
Mr. Gray, as with many who have strokes, can recover and remain productive. His doctor has advised that Mr. Gray not to exceed eight working hours in a day. Nowhere in the requirements for the part-time D.C. Council does it say members must serve more than eight hours a day during the legislative session. Mr. Mendelson should not have removed Mr. Gray, an expert on health care, from his chairmanship of the council’s Health Committee.
Julie E. Rones, Washington