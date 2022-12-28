The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Vincent Gray’s removal from the Health Committee was wrong

December 28, 2022 at 1:53 p.m. EST
D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) on Jan. 29, 2016, in downtown D.C. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

As a probate attorney for incapacitated people and a Ward 7 resident, I was concerned by the Dec. 22 Metro article “Gray objects to his reduced role in proposed council committee assignment.”

I agree that D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) can restructure committees and assign members to head committees. Mr. Mendelson assigned Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) to head the new committee on hospitals and “health equity” to “accommodate” Mr. Gray’s recovery from a stroke. “Health equity” might address Ward 7 residents’ significant degree of health disparities and needs. A hospital such as the one debuting soon for care in Wards 7 and 8 would fall under the new committee. That committee falls short of the full oversight of the Health Committee, which oversees the Department of Health Care Finance, which addresses Medicaid and Medicare.

The council deferred determination of “incapacity” of individuals to the Superior Court, pursuant to the D.C. Code. The court has not ruled Mr. Gray is incapacitated. It’s inappropriate for the chairman to change Mr. Gray’s assignment based on his health.

Mr. Gray, as with many who have strokes, can recover and remain productive. His doctor has advised that Mr. Gray not to exceed eight working hours in a day. Nowhere in the requirements for the part-time D.C. Council does it say members must serve more than eight hours a day during the legislative session. Mr. Mendelson should not have removed Mr. Gray, an expert on health care, from his chairmanship of the council’s Health Committee.

Julie E. Rones, Washington

