The Dec. 23 Metro article “Ruling jolts battle over an Adams Morgan plaza” made me think about how that public space was used before it was chain-link fenced off: It was a dwelling place for homeless people who set up as a kind of community after the bank building was closed. It has never been ideal for living space, and that is the contention now: that it be preserved as a sort of campground for homeless people. It is not fair to them, and never will be. They are left with a slab of concrete, freezing in the winter, sweltering in the summer, with no protection except, possibly, flimsy tents set up on the hard surface. Why preserve this miserable space? The farmers market that was mentioned has found another location down the street, and in fact, there is a much better corner for a public market in front of the Truist Bank, just cater-cornered from the disputed plaza.